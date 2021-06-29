Matt Hotson Purchases 50 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 50 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($195.26).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.41. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

