Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

