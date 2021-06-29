Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,443 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

