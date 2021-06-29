Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 76,858 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

