Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $604,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $694,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CEIX opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

