Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Envista were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

