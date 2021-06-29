Masari (MSR) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Masari has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $107,142.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.86 or 0.06112971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01463740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00155063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00602336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00423268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00347194 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

