Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 549.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.81. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

