Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

