Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.59 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

