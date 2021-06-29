Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

MKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 151.14 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -14.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.36.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.