Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.12. 6,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $633.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

