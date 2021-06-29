Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $20,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $18.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,517.40. 31,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,409.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.