Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $249.74. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,448. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.47.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

