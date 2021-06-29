Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $703.20. 10,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

