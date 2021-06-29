MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $64,688.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,055,502 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

