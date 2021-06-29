Magellan Global Equities Fund Announces Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:MHG)

Magellan Global Equities Fund (ASX:MHG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Magellan Global Equities Fund

As of 8 December 2020 Magellan Global Equities Fund has been acquired by Magellan Global Fund. Magellan Global Equities Fund is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

