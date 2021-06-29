MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $20.20. MAG Silver shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 14,747 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

