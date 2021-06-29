Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Vyril Vella Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Vyril Vella acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$35,600.00 ($25,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

Get Macmahon alerts:

Macmahon Company Profile

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.