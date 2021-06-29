Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Vyril Vella Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Vyril Vella acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$35,600.00 ($25,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.
Macmahon Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.