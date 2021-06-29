Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,571. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

