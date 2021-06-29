M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of M.D.C. worth $50,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.