LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

