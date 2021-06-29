LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $527.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $529.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.