LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

