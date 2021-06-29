LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.