LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

OHI stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

