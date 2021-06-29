LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.