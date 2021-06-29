Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LOW opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

