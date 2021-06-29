London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 824,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,700,832. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $354.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

