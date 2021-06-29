London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $247,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starwood Property Trust Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
