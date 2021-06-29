London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

SWK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $205.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $134.94 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

