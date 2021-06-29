London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 43,592 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.76. 6,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,440. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.32 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.