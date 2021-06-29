London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 24,187 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. 127,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $619.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

