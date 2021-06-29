Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,085.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,199.53 or 0.06095368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.29 or 0.01455699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00403540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00153466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.00607182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00426231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00346670 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.