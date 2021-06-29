Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 472 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.32. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.91 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

