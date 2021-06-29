Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.29. 9,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.