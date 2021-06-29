Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.22. 50,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

