Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pool worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.30. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,214. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $259.31 and a one year high of $464.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.