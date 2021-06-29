Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 71,109 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 75,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,699. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

