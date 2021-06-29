Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,524 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of YETI worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.