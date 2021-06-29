Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,362.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

