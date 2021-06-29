LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

