Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LXEH stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. Lixiang Education has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.