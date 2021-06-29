Lincoln Silva Sells 45,796 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.63. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.07 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.34.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

