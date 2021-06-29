Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 3,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

