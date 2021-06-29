Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,954. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

