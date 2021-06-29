Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$81.56. Linamar shares last traded at C$78.75, with a volume of 164,536 shares changing hands.

LNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.2499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.