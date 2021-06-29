Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 805,259 shares.The stock last traded at $86.78 and had previously closed at $86.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 67.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 175,142 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

