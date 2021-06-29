Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

