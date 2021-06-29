Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,788,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 38,342,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,032,719. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

